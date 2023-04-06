Thursday

At Royal Tennis Club de Marrakech

Marrakech, Morocco

Purse: €562,815

Surface: Red clay

MARRAKECH, MOROCCO (AP) _ Results Thursday from Grand Prix Hassan II at Royal Tennis Club de Marrakech (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Dimitar Kuzmanov, Bulgaria, 2-0, ret.

Tallon Griekspoor (4), Netherlands, def. Elias Ymer, Sweden, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Christopher O'Connell, Australia, def. Botic Van de Zandschulp (3), Netherlands, 6-7 (8), 6-4, 6-0.

Daniel Evans (2), Britain, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 6-1, 6-3.

Andrea Vavassori, Italy, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler (3), Austria, def. Roman Jebavy and Adam Pavlasek, Czech Republic, 4-6, 6-1, 13-11.

