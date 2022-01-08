Saturday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: $521,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Saturday from Great Ocean Road Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Semifinals

Maxime Cressy, United States, def. Grigor Dimitrov (3), Bulgaria, 7-5, 7-6 (9).

Men's Doubles

Semifinals

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (1), Britain, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (3), El Salvador, 6-2, 6-4.

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Aleksandr Nedovyesov (6), Kazakhstan, def. Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, and Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, 6-2, 6-2.

