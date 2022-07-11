Monday

At International Tennis Hall of Fame

Newport, R.I.

Purse: $594,950

Surface: Grass

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) _ Results Monday from Hall of Fame Open at International Tennis Hall of Fame (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Qualification

Liam Broady (2), Britain, def. Brandon Holt, United States, 6-1, 6-3.

William Blumberg, United States, def. Noah Rubin, United States, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 7-5, 6-4.

