Monday
At International Tennis Hall of Fame
Newport, R.I.
Purse: $594,950
Surface: Grass
NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) _ Results Monday from Hall of Fame Open at International Tennis Hall of Fame (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Qualification
Liam Broady (2), Britain, def. Brandon Holt, United States, 6-1, 6-3.
William Blumberg, United States, def. Noah Rubin, United States, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 7-5, 6-4.
