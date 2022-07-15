Friday

At International Tennis Hall of Fame

Newport, R.I.

Purse: $594,950

Surface: Grass

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) _ Results Friday from Hall of Fame Open at International Tennis Hall of Fame (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Quarterfinals

Alexander Bublik (3), Kazakhstan, def. Andy Murray (6), Britain, 7-5, 6-4.

Jason Kubler, Australia, def. James Duckworth (8), Australia, 7-5, 7-6 (3).

Men's Doubles

Semifinals

Steve Johnson and William Blumberg (4), United States, def. John-Patrick Smith, Australia, and Ramkumar Ramanathan, India, 6-4, 6-4.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you