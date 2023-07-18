Tuesday
At International Tennis Hall of Fame
Newport, R.I.
Purse: $642,735
Surface: Grass
NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Hall of Fame Open at International Tennis Hall of Fame (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Alex Michelsen, United States, def. Maxime Cressy (5), United States, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-5.
Gijs Brouwer, Netherlands, def. Max Purcell (6), Australia, 6-4, 6-1.
John Isner, United States, def. Alex Bolt, Australia, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow (1), United States, def. Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela and Hans Hach Verdugo, Mexico, 6-4, 5-7, 10-8.
Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Ben McLachlan, Japan, def. Evan King, United States, and Andrew Harris, Australia, 7-6 (6), 6-7 (4), 10-5.
Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni (3), India, def. Tommy Paul and Eliot Spizzirri, United States, 3-6, 6-1, 10-8.
Adrian Mannarino, France, and Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Theo Arribage and Luca Sanchez, France, 6-2, 6-4.
