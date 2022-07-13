Wednesday

At International Tennis Hall of Fame

Newport, R.I.

Purse: $594,950

Surface: Grass

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Hall of Fame Open at International Tennis Hall of Fame (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Maxime Cressy (4), United States, def. Mitchell Krueger, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Steve Johnson, United States, def. Jiri Vesely (7), Czech Republic, walkover.

Alexander Bublik (3), Kazakhstan, def. Jack Sock, United States, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

James Duckworth (8), Australia, def. Quentin Halys, France, 7-5, 3-6, 6-2.

