Saturday

At International Tennis Hall of Fame

Newport, R.I.

Purse: $642,735

Surface: Grass

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) _ Results Saturday from Hall of Fame Open at International Tennis Hall of Fame (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Semifinals

Adrian Mannarino (2), France, def. Ugo Humbert (3), France, 6-4, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Semifinals

Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow (1), United States, def. Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni (3), India, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (1), 11-9.

