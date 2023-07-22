Saturday
At International Tennis Hall of Fame
Newport, R.I.
Purse: $642,735
Surface: Grass
NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) _ Results Saturday from Hall of Fame Open at International Tennis Hall of Fame (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Semifinals
Adrian Mannarino (2), France, def. Ugo Humbert (3), France, 6-4, 6-3.
Men's Doubles
Semifinals
Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow (1), United States, def. Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni (3), India, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (1), 11-9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.