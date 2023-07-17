Monday

At International Tennis Hall of Fame

Newport, R.I.

Purse: $642,735

Surface: Grass

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) _ Results Monday from Hall of Fame Open at International Tennis Hall of Fame (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Qualification

Yunseong Chung (5), South Korea, def. Gage Brymer, United States, 6-3, 7-6.

Beibit Zhukayev (2), Kazakhstan, def. Jaimee Floyd Angele, France, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Liam Broady, Britain, def. Shintaro Mochizuki, Japan, 6-1, 7-5.

Jordan Thompson (7), Australia, def. Aleksandar Kovacevic, United States, 6-0, 6-1.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you