Monday
At International Tennis Hall of Fame
Newport, R.I.
Purse: $642,735
Surface: Grass
NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) _ Results Monday from Hall of Fame Open at International Tennis Hall of Fame (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Qualification
Yunseong Chung (5), South Korea, def. Gage Brymer, United States, 6-3, 7-6.
Beibit Zhukayev (2), Kazakhstan, def. Jaimee Floyd Angele, France, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4.
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Liam Broady, Britain, def. Shintaro Mochizuki, Japan, 6-1, 7-5.
Jordan Thompson (7), Australia, def. Aleksandar Kovacevic, United States, 6-0, 6-1.
