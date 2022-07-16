Saturday
At International Tennis Hall of Fame
Newport, R.I.
Purse: $594,950
Surface: Grass
NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) _ Results Saturday from Hall of Fame Open at International Tennis Hall of Fame (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Semifinals
Maxime Cressy (4), United States, def. John Isner (2), United States, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.
Men's Doubles
Semifinals
Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Raven Klaasen (1), South Africa, def. Robert Galloway and Alex Lawson, United States, 4-6, 6-3, 11-9.
