At International Tennis Hall of Fame

Newport, R.I.

Purse: $594,950

Surface: Grass

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) _ Results Saturday from Hall of Fame Open at International Tennis Hall of Fame (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Semifinals

Maxime Cressy (4), United States, def. John Isner (2), United States, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Semifinals

Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Raven Klaasen (1), South Africa, def. Robert Galloway and Alex Lawson, United States, 4-6, 6-3, 11-9.

