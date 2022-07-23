Saturday
At Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club
Hamburg, Germany
Purse: €1,770,865
Surface: Red clay
HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Saturday from Hamburg European Open at Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Semifinals
Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, def. Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Carlos Alcaraz (1), Spain, def. Alex Molcan, Slovakia, 7-6 (2), 6-1.
Men's Doubles
Semifinals
Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (3), Germany, 6-4, 6-4.
