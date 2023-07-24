Monday

At Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club

Hamburg, Germany

Purse: €1,831,515

Surface: Red clay

HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Monday from Hamburg European Open at Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Luca van Assche, France, def. Alexandre Muller, France, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry (6), Argentina, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Guido Pella, Argentina, def. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Robin Haase, Netherlands, and Nikola Mektic, Croatia, def. Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, and Sebastian Baez, Argentina, 6-4, 6-4.

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (4), Belgium, def. Hendrik Jebens and Constantin Frantzen, Germany, 6-2, 6-4.

