Monday
At Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club
Hamburg, Germany
Purse: €1,831,515
Surface: Red clay
HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Monday from Hamburg European Open at Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Luca van Assche, France, def. Alexandre Muller, France, 7-6 (3), 6-4.
Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry (6), Argentina, 7-6 (2), 6-3.
Guido Pella, Argentina, def. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Robin Haase, Netherlands, and Nikola Mektic, Croatia, def. Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, and Sebastian Baez, Argentina, 6-4, 6-4.
Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (4), Belgium, def. Hendrik Jebens and Constantin Frantzen, Germany, 6-2, 6-4.
