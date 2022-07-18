Monday

At Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club

Hamburg, Germany

Purse: €1,770,865

Surface: Red clay

HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Monday from Hamburg European Open at Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, def. Botic Van de Zandschulp (5), Netherlands, 6-4, 6-4.

Alex Molcan, Slovakia, def. Marko Topo, Germany, 7-5, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (2), Britain, 7-5, 6-2.

