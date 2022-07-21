Thursday

At Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club

Hamburg, Germany

Purse: €1,770,865

Surface: Red clay

HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Thursday from Hamburg European Open at Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Aslan Karatsev, Russia, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, def. Andrey Rublev (2), Russia, 6-4, 6-2.

Karen Khachanov (7), Russia, def. Fabio Fognini, Italy, 6-3, 7-5.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matwe Middelkoop (4), Netherlands, def. Dusan Lajovic and Nikola Cacic, Serbia, 6-4, 6-2.

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (3), Germany, def. Jan-Lennard Struff and Daniel Altmaier, Germany, 6-3, 6-3.

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, def. Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, Russia, walkover.

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, def. Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies, Germany, 6-1, 7-6 (0).

