Thursday
At Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club
Hamburg, Germany
Purse: €1,770,865
Surface: Red clay
HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Thursday from Hamburg European Open at Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Aslan Karatsev, Russia, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, def. Andrey Rublev (2), Russia, 6-4, 6-2.
Karen Khachanov (7), Russia, def. Fabio Fognini, Italy, 6-3, 7-5.
Men's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matwe Middelkoop (4), Netherlands, def. Dusan Lajovic and Nikola Cacic, Serbia, 6-4, 6-2.
Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (3), Germany, def. Jan-Lennard Struff and Daniel Altmaier, Germany, 6-3, 6-3.
Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, def. Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, Russia, walkover.
Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, def. Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies, Germany, 6-1, 7-6 (0).
