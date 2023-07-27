Thursday
At Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club
Hamburg, Germany
Purse: €1,831,515
Surface: Red clay
HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Thursday from Hamburg European Open at Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Arthur Fils, France, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 7-5, 7-5.
Casper Ruud (1), Norway, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, 1-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Men's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler, Austria, def. Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz (3), Germany, def. Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Juan Sebastian Cabal, Colombia, 7-5, 6-4.
Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Victor Vlad Cornea, Romania, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, and Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, 6-3, 6-4.
