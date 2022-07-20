Wednesday
At Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club
Hamburg, Germany
Purse: €1,770,865
Surface: Red clay
HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Hamburg European Open at Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Andrey Rublev (2), Russia, def. Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, 6-3, 6-4.
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Borna Coric, Croatia, def. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-4.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Andres Molteni, Argentina, 5-7, 6-2, 10-4.
Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (3), Germany, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Aslan Karatsev, Russia, 7-5, 6-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.