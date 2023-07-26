Wednesday

At Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club

Hamburg, Germany

Purse: €1,831,515

Surface: Red clay

HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Hamburg European Open at Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler, Austria, def. Fabrice Martin, France, and Andreas Mies, Germany, 4-6, 6-2, 13-11.

Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, walkover.

