Wednesday
At Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club
Hamburg, Germany
Purse: €1,831,515
Surface: Red clay
HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Hamburg European Open at Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler, Austria, def. Fabrice Martin, France, and Andreas Mies, Germany, 4-6, 6-2, 13-11.
Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, walkover.
