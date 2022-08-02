Monday

Los Cabos, Mexico

Purse: $822,110

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, def. Quentin Halys (9), France, 7-6 (1), 7-5.

Rinky Hijikata, Australia, def. Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez, Mexico, 6-3, 4-0, ret.

Chun Hsin Tseng, Taiwan, def. Nick Chappell, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Max Purcell, Australia, def. Henri Laaksonen, Switzerland, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, and William Blumberg, United States, def. Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, 3-6, 6-3, 10-8.

Treat Conrad Huey, Philippines, and Steve Johnson, United States, def. Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, and Alex Hernandez, Mexico, 7-6 (10), 6-4.

