Monday
Los Cabos, Mexico
Purse: $822,110
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, def. Quentin Halys (9), France, 7-6 (1), 7-5.
Rinky Hijikata, Australia, def. Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez, Mexico, 6-3, 4-0, ret.
Chun Hsin Tseng, Taiwan, def. Nick Chappell, United States, 6-4, 6-4.
Max Purcell, Australia, def. Henri Laaksonen, Switzerland, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, and William Blumberg, United States, def. Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, 3-6, 6-3, 10-8.
Treat Conrad Huey, Philippines, and Steve Johnson, United States, def. Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, and Alex Hernandez, Mexico, 7-6 (10), 6-4.
