Tuesday
At Solaz Resort & Spa Los Cabos
Los Cabos, Mexico
Purse: $852,480
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
LOS CABOS, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Abierto Mexicano de Tenis Mifel at Solaz Resort & Spa Los Cabos (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Dominik Koepfer (7), Germany, def. Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera, Chile, 6-4, 6-3.
Alex de Minaur (5), Australia, def. Skander Mansouri, Tunisia, 6-4, 6-4.
Jason Jung, Taiwan, def. Ernesto Escobedo, Mexico, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2.
James Duckworth, Australia, def. Otto Virtanen, Finland, 6-3, 6-0.
Nicolas Jarry (6), Chile, def. Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez, Mexico, 6-3, 6-1.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Nicolas Barrientos, Colombia, and Andre Goransson, Sweden, def. Patrik Niklas-Salminen, Finland, and Bart Stevens, Netherlands, 4-6, 7-6 (9), 10-7.
William Blumberg, United States, and Rinky Hijikata (4), Australia, def. Evan King and Reese Stalder, United States, 6-3, 7-6 (1).
Cristian Rodriguez, Colombia, and Diego Hidalgo, Ecuador, def. N. Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, India, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 10-0.
