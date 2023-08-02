Tuesday

At Solaz Resort & Spa Los Cabos

Los Cabos, Mexico

Purse: $852,480

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

LOS CABOS, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Abierto Mexicano de Tenis Mifel at Solaz Resort & Spa Los Cabos (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Dominik Koepfer (7), Germany, def. Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera, Chile, 6-4, 6-3.

Alex de Minaur (5), Australia, def. Skander Mansouri, Tunisia, 6-4, 6-4.

Jason Jung, Taiwan, def. Ernesto Escobedo, Mexico, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

James Duckworth, Australia, def. Otto Virtanen, Finland, 6-3, 6-0.

Nicolas Jarry (6), Chile, def. Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez, Mexico, 6-3, 6-1.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Nicolas Barrientos, Colombia, and Andre Goransson, Sweden, def. Patrik Niklas-Salminen, Finland, and Bart Stevens, Netherlands, 4-6, 7-6 (9), 10-7.

William Blumberg, United States, and Rinky Hijikata (4), Australia, def. Evan King and Reese Stalder, United States, 6-3, 7-6 (1).

Cristian Rodriguez, Colombia, and Diego Hidalgo, Ecuador, def. N. Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, India, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 10-0.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you