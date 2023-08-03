Thursday
At Solaz Resort & Spa Los Cabos
Los Cabos, Mexico
Purse: $852,480
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
LOS CABOS, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Thursday from Abierto Mexicano de Tenis Mifel at Solaz Resort & Spa Los Cabos (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Quarterfinals
Dominik Koepfer (7), Germany, def. Aleksandar Kovacevic, United States, 6-4, 7-5.
Men's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Nicolas Barrientos, Colombia, and Andre Goransson, Sweden, def. Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow (3), United States, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 10-6.
