Thursday

At Solaz Resort & Spa Los Cabos

Los Cabos, Mexico

Purse: $852,480

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

LOS CABOS, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Thursday from Abierto Mexicano de Tenis Mifel at Solaz Resort & Spa Los Cabos (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Quarterfinals

Dominik Koepfer (7), Germany, def. Aleksandar Kovacevic, United States, 6-4, 7-5.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Nicolas Barrientos, Colombia, and Andre Goransson, Sweden, def. Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow (3), United States, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 10-6.

