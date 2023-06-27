Tuesday
At Santa Ponca
Mallorca, Spain
Purse: €915,630
Surface: Grass
MALLORCA, SPAIN (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Mallorca Championships at Santa Ponca (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Arthur Rinderknech, France, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 7-6 (0), 7-6 (3).
Constant Lestienne, France, def. Jason Kubler, Australia, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Robin Haase, Netherlands, and Philipp Oswald, Austria, def. Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia, France, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 10-8.
