Tuesday

At Santa Ponca

Mallorca, Spain

Purse: €915,630

Surface: Grass

MALLORCA, SPAIN (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Mallorca Championships at Santa Ponca (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Arthur Rinderknech, France, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 7-6 (0), 7-6 (3).

Constant Lestienne, France, def. Jason Kubler, Australia, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Robin Haase, Netherlands, and Philipp Oswald, Austria, def. Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia, France, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 10-8.

