Monday

At Santa Ponca

Mallorca, Spain

Purse: €915,630

Surface: Grass

MALLORCA, SPAIN (AP) _ Results Monday from Mallorca Championships at Santa Ponca (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Roman Safiullin, Russia, def. Abdullah Shelbayh, Jordan, 6-1, 6-4.

Pavel Kotov, Russia, def. Li Tu, Australia, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Lloyd Harris, South Africa, def. Bernabe Zapata Miralles (7), Spain, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Christopher Eubanks, United States, def. Alex Michelsen, United States, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 7-5.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (2), Belgium, def. Petros Tsitsipas, Greece, and Bart Stevens, Netherlands, 6-7 (5), 7-5, 10-7.

Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, def. Luke Saville and Jason Kubler, Australia, 6-4, 6-4.

