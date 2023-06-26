Monday
At Santa Ponca
Mallorca, Spain
Purse: €915,630
Surface: Grass
MALLORCA, SPAIN (AP) _ Results Monday from Mallorca Championships at Santa Ponca (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Roman Safiullin, Russia, def. Abdullah Shelbayh, Jordan, 6-1, 6-4.
Pavel Kotov, Russia, def. Li Tu, Australia, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Lloyd Harris, South Africa, def. Bernabe Zapata Miralles (7), Spain, 6-2, 7-6 (2).
Christopher Eubanks, United States, def. Alex Michelsen, United States, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 7-5.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (2), Belgium, def. Petros Tsitsipas, Greece, and Bart Stevens, Netherlands, 6-7 (5), 7-5, 10-7.
Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, def. Luke Saville and Jason Kubler, Australia, 6-4, 6-4.
