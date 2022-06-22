Wednesday

At Santa Ponca

Mallorca, Spain

Purse: €886,500

Surface: Grass

MALLORCA, SPAIN (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Mallorca Championships at Santa Ponca (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Antoine Bellier, Switzerland, def. Pablo Carreno Busta (4), Spain, 6-3, 6-4.

Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, def. Alex Molcan, Slovakia, 0-6, 6-3, 7-6.

Marcos Giron, United States, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

