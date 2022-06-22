Wednesday
At Santa Ponca
Mallorca, Spain
Purse: €886,500
Surface: Grass
MALLORCA, SPAIN (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Mallorca Championships at Santa Ponca (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Antoine Bellier, Switzerland, def. Pablo Carreno Busta (4), Spain, 6-3, 6-4.
Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, def. Alex Molcan, Slovakia, 0-6, 6-3, 7-6.
Marcos Giron, United States, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.
