Saturday
At Santa Ponca
Mallorca, Spain
Purse: €886,500
Surface: Grass
MALLORCA, SPAIN (AP) _ Results Saturday from Mallorca Championships at Santa Ponca (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Championship
Stefanos Tsitsipas (2), Greece, def. Roberto Bautista Agut (5), Spain, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (2).
Men's Doubles
Championship
David Vega Hernandez, Spain, and Rafael Matos, Brazil, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (6), 10-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.