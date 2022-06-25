Saturday

At Santa Ponca

Mallorca, Spain

Purse: €886,500

Surface: Grass

MALLORCA, SPAIN (AP) _ Results Saturday from Mallorca Championships at Santa Ponca (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Championship

Stefanos Tsitsipas (2), Greece, def. Roberto Bautista Agut (5), Spain, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (2).

Men's Doubles

Championship

David Vega Hernandez, Spain, and Rafael Matos, Brazil, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (6), 10-1.

