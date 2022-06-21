Tuesday
At Santa Ponca
Mallorca, Spain
Purse: €886,500
Surface: Grass
MALLORCA, SPAIN (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Mallorca Championships at Santa Ponca (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Marcos Giron, United States, def. Botic Van de Zandschulp (6), Netherlands, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Pablo Carreno Busta and Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Andres Molteni (3), Argentina, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.