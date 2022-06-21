Tuesday

At Santa Ponca

Mallorca, Spain

Purse: €886,500

Surface: Grass

MALLORCA, SPAIN (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Mallorca Championships at Santa Ponca (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Marcos Giron, United States, def. Botic Van de Zandschulp (6), Netherlands, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Pablo Carreno Busta and Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Andres Molteni (3), Argentina, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5).

