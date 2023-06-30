Friday
At Santa Ponca
Mallorca, Spain
Purse: €915,630
Surface: Grass
MALLORCA, SPAIN (AP) _ Results Friday from Mallorca Championships at Santa Ponca (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Semifinals
Christopher Eubanks, United States, def. Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (9).
Men's Doubles
Semifinals
Robin Haase, Netherlands, and Philipp Oswald, Austria, def. Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, 7-5, 6-4.
