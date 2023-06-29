Thursday
At Santa Ponca
Mallorca, Spain
Purse: €915,630
Surface: Grass
MALLORCA, SPAIN (AP) _ Results Thursday from Mallorca Championships at Santa Ponca (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Quarterfinals
Lloyd Harris, South Africa, def. Pavel Kotov, Russia, 7-5, 6-2.
Christopher Eubanks, United States, def. Arthur Rinderknech, France, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4).
Men's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Robin Haase, Netherlands, and Philipp Oswald, Austria, def. Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni (3), Argentina, 7-5, 6-4.
