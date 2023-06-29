Thursday

At Santa Ponca

Mallorca, Spain

Purse: €915,630

Surface: Grass

MALLORCA, SPAIN (AP) _ Results Thursday from Mallorca Championships at Santa Ponca (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Quarterfinals

Lloyd Harris, South Africa, def. Pavel Kotov, Russia, 7-5, 6-2.

Christopher Eubanks, United States, def. Arthur Rinderknech, France, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4).

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Robin Haase, Netherlands, and Philipp Oswald, Austria, def. Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni (3), Argentina, 7-5, 6-4.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you