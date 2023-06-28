Wednesday

At Santa Ponca

Mallorca, Spain

Purse: €915,630

Surface: Grass

MALLORCA, SPAIN (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Mallorca Championships at Santa Ponca (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Arthur Rinderknech, France, def. Constant Lestienne, France, 6-3, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni (3), Argentina, def. Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and John Peers, Australia, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 10-5.

