Wednesday
At Santa Ponca
Mallorca, Spain
Purse: €915,630
Surface: Grass
MALLORCA, SPAIN (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Mallorca Championships at Santa Ponca (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Arthur Rinderknech, France, def. Constant Lestienne, France, 6-3, 6-2.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni (3), Argentina, def. Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and John Peers, Australia, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 10-5.
