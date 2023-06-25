Sunday
At Santa Ponca
Mallorca, Spain
Purse: €915,630
Surface: Grass
MALLORCA, SPAIN (AP) _ Results Sunday from Mallorca Championships at Santa Ponca (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Qualification
Li Tu (6), Australia, def. Pavel Kotov (4), Russia, 7-6, 6-2.
Abdullah Shelbayh (5), Jordan, def. Arthur Rinderknech (1), France, 4-6, 7-6, 6-4.
Roman Safiullin (3), Russia, def. James McCabe, Australia, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6.
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Corentin Moutet, France, def. Christopher O'Connell, Australia, 7-5, 6-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.