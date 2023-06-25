Sunday

At Santa Ponca

Mallorca, Spain

Purse: €915,630

Surface: Grass

MALLORCA, SPAIN (AP) _ Results Sunday from Mallorca Championships at Santa Ponca (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Qualification

Li Tu (6), Australia, def. Pavel Kotov (4), Russia, 7-6, 6-2.

Abdullah Shelbayh (5), Jordan, def. Arthur Rinderknech (1), France, 4-6, 7-6, 6-4.

Roman Safiullin (3), Russia, def. James McCabe, Australia, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6.

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Corentin Moutet, France, def. Christopher O'Connell, Australia, 7-5, 6-4.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you