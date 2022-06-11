Saturday
At Tennis Club Weissenhof
Stuttgart, Germany
Purse: €692,235
Surface: Grass
STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Saturday from Mercedes Cup at Tennis Club Weissenhof (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Semifinals
Matteo Berrettini (2), Italy, def. Oscar Otte, Germany, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5).
Men's Doubles
Semifinals
Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (1), Germany, def. Fabrice Martin, France, and Andreas Mies (4), Germany, 6-3, 7-6 (9).
