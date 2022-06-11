Saturday

At Tennis Club Weissenhof

Stuttgart, Germany

Purse: €692,235

Surface: Grass

STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Saturday from Mercedes Cup at Tennis Club Weissenhof (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Semifinals

Matteo Berrettini (2), Italy, def. Oscar Otte, Germany, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5).

Men's Doubles

Semifinals

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (1), Germany, def. Fabrice Martin, France, and Andreas Mies (4), Germany, 6-3, 7-6 (9).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you