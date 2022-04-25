Monday
At Clube de Tenis do Estoril
Estoril, Portugal
Purse: €534,555
Surface: Red clay
ESTORIL, PORTUGAL (AP) _ Results Monday from Millennium Estoril Open at Clube de Tenis do Estoril (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, def. Benoit Paire, France, 6-4, 7-5.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, and Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell (2), Australia, 6-4, 6-3.
