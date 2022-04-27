Wednesday
At Clube de Tenis do Estoril
Estoril, Portugal
Purse: €534,555
Surface: Red clay
ESTORIL, PORTUGAL (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Millennium Estoril Open at Clube de Tenis do Estoril (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (4), Spain, def. Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, 6-3, 7-6 (5).
Frances Tiafoe (5), United States, def. Nuno Borges, Portugal, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-0.
Fernando Verdasco, Spain, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, 6-2, 6-3.
Albert Ramos-Vinolas (6), Spain, def. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Tommy Paul and Nathaniel Lammons, United States, def. Ken Skupski and Jonny O'Mara, Britain, 6-3, 7-5.
Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray (1), Britain, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Robin Haase, Netherlands, 7-5, 2-6, 10-5.
Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Lloyd Harris, South Africa, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, 3-6, 6-2, 10-8.
Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, def. Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-2, 3-6, 10-4.
