Tuesday
At Clube de Tenis do Estoril
Estoril, Portugal
Purse: €562,815
Surface: Red clay
ESTORIL, PORTUGAL (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Millennium Estoril Open at Clube de Tenis do Estoril (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Miomir Kecmanovic (6), Serbia, def. Luca Nardi, Italy, 6-4, 6-1.
Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, def. Henrique Rocha, Portugal, 6-4, 6-2.
Ben Shelton (8), United States, def. Constant Lestienne, France, 7-5, 7-5.
