Tuesday

At Clube de Tenis do Estoril 

Estoril, Portugal

Purse: €562,815

Surface: Red clay

ESTORIL, PORTUGAL (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Millennium Estoril Open at Clube de Tenis do Estoril  (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Miomir Kecmanovic (6), Serbia, def. Luca Nardi, Italy, 6-4, 6-1.

Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, def. Henrique Rocha, Portugal, 6-4, 6-2.

Ben Shelton (8), United States, def. Constant Lestienne, France, 7-5, 7-5.

