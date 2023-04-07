Friday
At Clube de Tenis do Estoril
Estoril, Portugal
Purse: €562,815
Surface: Red clay
ESTORIL, PORTUGAL (AP) _ Results Friday from Millennium Estoril Open at Clube de Tenis do Estoril (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Quarterfinals
Marco Cecchinato, Italy, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (3), Spain, 7-5, 7-6 (5).
Miomir Kecmanovic (6), Serbia, def. Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, 7-5, 6-2.
Quentin Halys, France, def. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 6-1, 6-4.
Casper Ruud (1), Norway, def. Sebastian Baez (5), Argentina, 6-3, 6-0.
Men's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral, Portugal, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, and Philipp Oswald, Austria, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
