Saturday
At Clube de Tenis do Estoril
Estoril, Portugal
Purse: €562,815
Surface: Red clay
ESTORIL, PORTUGAL (AP) _ Results Saturday from Millennium Estoril Open at Clube de Tenis do Estoril (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Semifinals
Miomir Kecmanovic (6), Serbia, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 6-3, 6-1.
Men's Doubles
Semifinals
Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (4), Belgium, def. Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral, Portugal, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4).
