Saturday

At Clube de Tenis do Estoril 

Estoril, Portugal

Purse: €562,815

Surface: Red clay

ESTORIL, PORTUGAL (AP) _ Results Saturday from Millennium Estoril Open at Clube de Tenis do Estoril  (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Semifinals

Miomir Kecmanovic (6), Serbia, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 6-3, 6-1.

Men's Doubles

Semifinals

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (4), Belgium, def. Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral, Portugal, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4).

