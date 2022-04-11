Monday
At Monte Carlo Country Club
Monte Carlo, Monaco
Purse: €5,207,405
Surface: Red clay
MONTE CARLO, MONACO (AP) _ Results Monday from Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters at Monte Carlo Country Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 64
Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, 7-5, 6-4.
Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, def. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.
Fabio Fognini, Italy, def. Arthur Rinderknech, France, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.
Alex de Minaur, Australia, def. Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, 6-3, 6-4.
Federico Delbonis, Argentina, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.
Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.
Diego Schwartzman (12), Argentina, def. Karen Khachanov, Russia, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-3.
Men's Doubles
Round of 32
Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (6), Colombia, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 7-6 (6), 4-6, 10-7.
Rohan Bopanna, India, and Jamie Murray, Britain, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (7), Britain, 2-6, 6-3, 12-10.
Taylor Fritz and Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies, Germany, 6-3, 7-5.
Stefanos Tsitsipas and Petros Tsitsipas, Greece, def. Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, and Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 10-2.
John Peers, Australia, and Aslan Karatsev, Russia, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Austin Krajicek, United States, 4-6, 7-6 (9), 10-8.
