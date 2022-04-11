Monday

At Monte Carlo Country Club

Monte Carlo, Monaco

Purse: €5,207,405

Surface: Red clay

MONTE CARLO, MONACO (AP) _ Results Monday from Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters at Monte Carlo Country Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 64

Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, 7-5, 6-4.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, def. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Fabio Fognini, Italy, def. Arthur Rinderknech, France, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Alex de Minaur, Australia, def. Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, 6-3, 6-4.

Federico Delbonis, Argentina, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Diego Schwartzman (12), Argentina, def. Karen Khachanov, Russia, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Round of 32

Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (6), Colombia, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 7-6 (6), 4-6, 10-7.

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Jamie Murray, Britain, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (7), Britain, 2-6, 6-3, 12-10.

Taylor Fritz and Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies, Germany, 6-3, 7-5.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Petros Tsitsipas, Greece, def. Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, and Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 10-2.

John Peers, Australia, and Aslan Karatsev, Russia, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Austin Krajicek, United States, 4-6, 7-6 (9), 10-8.

