Thursday
At Monte Carlo Country Club
Monte Carlo, Monaco
Purse: €5,779,335
Surface: Red clay
MONTE CARLO, MONACO (AP) _ Results Thursday from Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters at Monte Carlo Country Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Casper Ruud (4), Norway, 6-1, 7-6 (6).
Jannik Sinner (7), Italy, def. Hubert Hurkacz (10), Poland, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool (6), Britain, def. Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni, Argentina, 5-7, 6-4, 10-8.
