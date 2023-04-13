Thursday

At Monte Carlo Country Club

Monte Carlo, Monaco

Purse: €5,779,335

Surface: Red clay

MONTE CARLO, MONACO (AP) _ Results Thursday from Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters at Monte Carlo Country Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Casper Ruud (4), Norway, 6-1, 7-6 (6).

Jannik Sinner (7), Italy, def. Hubert Hurkacz (10), Poland, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool (6), Britain, def. Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni, Argentina, 5-7, 6-4, 10-8.

