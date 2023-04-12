Wednesday
At Monte Carlo Country Club
Monte Carlo, Monaco
Purse: €5,779,335
Surface: Red clay
MONTE CARLO, MONACO (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters at Monte Carlo Country Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Alex de Minaur (14), Australia, 6-3, 6-2.
Alexander Zverev (13), Germany, def. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, 6-4, 6-4.
Lorenzo Musetti (16), Italy, def. Luca Nardi, Italy, 6-0, 6-0.
Casper Ruud (4), Norway, def. Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, 7-5, 7-6 (1).
Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.
Jannik Sinner (7), Italy, def. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 6-0, 3-1, ret.
Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, def. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, 7-6 (4), 6-4.
Karen Khachanov (9), Russia, def. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, 7-6 (2), 6-2.
Men's Doubles
Round of 32
Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal, Colombia, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, 7-5, 6-7 (2), 10-5.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, Germany, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (7), Australia, 6-4, 6-3.
Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (3), El Salvador, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Petros Tsitsipas, Greece, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 10-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.