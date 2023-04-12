Wednesday

At Monte Carlo Country Club

Monte Carlo, Monaco

Purse: €5,779,335

Surface: Red clay

MONTE CARLO, MONACO (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters at Monte Carlo Country Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Alex de Minaur (14), Australia, 6-3, 6-2.

Alexander Zverev (13), Germany, def. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, 6-4, 6-4.

Lorenzo Musetti (16), Italy, def. Luca Nardi, Italy, 6-0, 6-0.

Casper Ruud (4), Norway, def. Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, 7-5, 7-6 (1).

Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Jannik Sinner (7), Italy, def. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 6-0, 3-1, ret.

Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, def. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Karen Khachanov (9), Russia, def. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Round of 32

Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal, Colombia, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, 7-5, 6-7 (2), 10-5.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, Germany, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (7), Australia, 6-4, 6-3.

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (3), El Salvador, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Petros Tsitsipas, Greece, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 10-5.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you