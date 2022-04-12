Tuesday

At Monte Carlo Country Club

Monte Carlo, Monaco

Purse: €5,207,405

Surface: Red clay

MONTE CARLO, MONACO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters at Monte Carlo Country Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 64

Lorenzo Sonego (16), Italy, def. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, 6-3, 6-3.

Daniel Evans, Britain, def. Benjamin Bonzi, France, 6-0, 7-6 (4).

Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Oscar Otte, Germany, 6-4, 6-3.

Pedro Martinez, Spain, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Maxime Cressy, United States, 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-2.

Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, def. Benoit Paire, France, 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Round of 32

Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Andres Molteni, Argentina, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Alexander Zverev, Germany, def. Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (4), France, 7-5, 6-4.

