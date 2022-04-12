Tuesday
At Monte Carlo Country Club
Monte Carlo, Monaco
Purse: €5,207,405
Surface: Red clay
MONTE CARLO, MONACO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters at Monte Carlo Country Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 64
Lorenzo Sonego (16), Italy, def. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, 6-3, 6-3.
Daniel Evans, Britain, def. Benjamin Bonzi, France, 6-0, 7-6 (4).
Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Oscar Otte, Germany, 6-4, 6-3.
Pedro Martinez, Spain, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 6-4, 7-6 (5).
Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Maxime Cressy, United States, 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-2.
Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, def. Benoit Paire, France, 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-2.
Men's Doubles
Round of 32
Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Andres Molteni, Argentina, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-4.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Alexander Zverev, Germany, def. Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (4), France, 7-5, 6-4.
