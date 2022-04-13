Wednesday
At Monte Carlo Country Club
Monte Carlo, Monaco
Purse: €5,207,405
Surface: Red clay
MONTE CARLO, MONACO (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters at Monte Carlo Country Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Lorenzo Sonego (16), Italy, 6-4, 6-4.
Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, def. Cameron Norrie (7), Britain, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.
Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Carlos Alcaraz (8), Spain, 7-6 (2), 6-7 (5), 6-3.
Hubert Hurkacz (11), Poland, def. Pedro Martinez, Spain, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.
David Goffin, Belgium, def. Daniel Evans, Britain, 7-6 (5), 6-2.
Taylor Fritz (10), United States, def. Marin Cilic, Croatia, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.
Casper Ruud (4), Norway, def. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, Denmark, 7-6 (5), 7-5.
Pablo Carreno Busta (13), Spain, def. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 4-3, ret.
Diego Schwartzman (12), Argentina, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-0, 7-6 (4).
Jannik Sinner (9), Italy, def. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 7-5, 6-3.
Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime (6), Canada, 6-2, 7-6 (2).
Alexander Zverev (2), Germany, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 6-1, 7-5.
Andrey Rublev (5), Russia, def. Alex de Minaur, Australia, 2-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (6), Colombia, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Andres Molteni, Argentina, 6-2, 6-4.
Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (5), Germany, def. John Peers, Australia, and Aslan Karatsev, Russia, 4-6, 6-4, 10-4.
Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Petros Tsitsipas, Greece, 6-3, 6-3.
