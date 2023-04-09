Sunday
At Monte Carlo Country Club
Monte Carlo, Monaco
Purse: €5,779,335
Surface: Red clay
MONTE CARLO, MONACO (AP) _ Results Sunday from Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters at Monte Carlo Country Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Qualification
Marton Fucsovics (6), Hungary, def. Filip Krajinovic (8), Serbia, 6-3, 7-5.
Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Emil Ruusuvuori (1), Finland, 7-6, 5-7, 6-0.
Luca Nardi, Italy, def. Oscar Otte (11), Germany, 6-7, 6-3, 7-6.
Ilya Ivashka (7), Belarus, def. Taro Daniel (14), Japan, 6-4, 6-7, 6-2.
Alexei Popyrin (13), Australia, def. Benoit Paire, France, 2-6, 7-6, 6-4.
Ugo Humbert (9), France, def. Dusan Lajovic (5), Serbia, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Ivan Gakhov, Russia, def. Luca van Assche (12), France, 6-3, 0-6, 6-2.
Men's Singles
Round of 64
Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Borna Coric (15), Croatia, 6-2, 6-3.
Men's Doubles
Round of 32
Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray, Britain, 7-5, 6-4.
Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, and Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (8), Argentina, 6-3, 1-6, 11-9.
Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, Germany, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, and Ben Shelton, United States, 6-2, 6-3.
