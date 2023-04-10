Monday

At Monte Carlo Country Club

Monte Carlo, Monaco

Purse: €5,779,335

Surface: Red clay

MONTE CARLO, MONACO (AP) _ Results Monday from Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters at Monte Carlo Country Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 64

Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, def. Cameron Norrie (11), Britain, 6-3, 6-4.

Benjamin Bonzi, France, def. Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, 6-1, 7-5.

Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, def. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-1.

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 6-4, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Round of 32

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (7), Australia, def. David Vega Hernandez, Spain, and Rafael Matos, Brazil, 3-6, 6-3, 10-8.

