Monday
At Monte Carlo Country Club
Monte Carlo, Monaco
Purse: €5,779,335
Surface: Red clay
MONTE CARLO, MONACO (AP) _ Results Monday from Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters at Monte Carlo Country Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 64
Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, def. Cameron Norrie (11), Britain, 6-3, 6-4.
Benjamin Bonzi, France, def. Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, 6-1, 7-5.
Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, def. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.
Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-1.
Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 6-4, 6-3.
Men's Doubles
Round of 32
Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (7), Australia, def. David Vega Hernandez, Spain, and Rafael Matos, Brazil, 3-6, 6-3, 10-8.
