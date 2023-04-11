Tuesday
At Monte Carlo Country Club
Monte Carlo, Monaco
Purse: €5,779,335
Surface: Red clay
MONTE CARLO, MONACO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters at Monte Carlo Country Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 64
Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, def. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 6-1, 7-5.
Alexander Zverev (13), Germany, def. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, def. Ben Shelton, United States, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.
Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 3-6, 7-5, 7-5.
Men's Doubles
Round of 32
Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni, Argentina, def. Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Maxime Cressy, United States, 6-3, 7-6 (2).
Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool (6), Britain, def. Nicolas Mahut, France, and Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-4.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Fabrice Martin, France, and Andreas Mies, Germany, def. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, and Jannik Sinner, Italy, 6-4, 6-4.
