Thursday
At Arenes de Metz
Metz, France
Purse: €534,555
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
METZ, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Thursday from Moselle Open at Arenes de Metz (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Arthur Rinderknech, France, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili (5), Georgia, 7-6 (11), 6-3.
Alexander Bublik (7), Kazakhstan, def. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-3.
Lorenzo Sonego (18), Italy, def. Gilles Simon, France, 7-6 (2), 6-4.
Men's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool (2), Britain, def. Albano Olivetti and Dan Added, France, 7-6 (2), 6-4.
