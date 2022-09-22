Thursday

At Arenes de Metz

Metz, France

Purse: €534,555

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

METZ, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Thursday from Moselle Open at Arenes de Metz (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Arthur Rinderknech, France, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili (5), Georgia, 7-6 (11), 6-3.

Alexander Bublik (7), Kazakhstan, def. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-3.

Lorenzo Sonego (18), Italy, def. Gilles Simon, France, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool (2), Britain, def. Albano Olivetti and Dan Added, France, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you