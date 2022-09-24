Saturday
At Arenes de Metz
Metz, France
Purse: €534,555
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
METZ, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Saturday from Moselle Open at Arenes de Metz (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Semifinals
Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Hubert Hurkacz (2), Poland, 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Alexander Bublik (7), Kazakhstan, def. Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, 2-1, ret.
Men's Doubles
Semifinals
Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool (2), Britain, def. Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (3), France, 6-4, ret.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.