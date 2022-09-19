Monday

At Arenes de Metz

Metz, France

Purse: €534,555

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

METZ, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Monday from Moselle Open at Arenes de Metz (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Qualification

Evan Furness, France, def. Quentin Halys (2), France, 6-3, 6-4.

Gregoire Barrere, France, def. Marton Fucsovics (3), Hungary, 7-5, 6-1.

Zizou Bergs (4), Belgium, def. Gijs Brouwer (8), Netherlands, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, def. Zsombor Piros, Hungary, 6-7, 6-2, 6-0.

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Hugo Gaston, France, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Lorenzo Sonego (18), Italy, def. Aslan Karatsev (6), Russia, 7-5, 6-3.

