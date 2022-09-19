Monday
At Arenes de Metz
Metz, France
Purse: €534,555
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
METZ, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Monday from Moselle Open at Arenes de Metz (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Qualification
Evan Furness, France, def. Quentin Halys (2), France, 6-3, 6-4.
Gregoire Barrere, France, def. Marton Fucsovics (3), Hungary, 7-5, 6-1.
Zizou Bergs (4), Belgium, def. Gijs Brouwer (8), Netherlands, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, def. Zsombor Piros, Hungary, 6-7, 6-2, 6-0.
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Hugo Gaston, France, 6-3, 7-6 (2).
Lorenzo Sonego (18), Italy, def. Aslan Karatsev (6), Russia, 7-5, 6-3.
