Thursday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: $521,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Murray River Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Tommy Paul (6), United States, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 6-4, 6-7 (1), 6-4.

Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, def. Gianluca Mager, Italy, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Karen Khachanov (2), Russia, def. Steve Johnson, United States, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar (3), Uruguay, def. Artem Sitak, New Zealand, and Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 7-5, 6-1.

