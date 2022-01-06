Thursday
At Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
Purse: $521,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Murray River Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Tommy Paul (6), United States, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 6-4, 6-7 (1), 6-4.
Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, def. Gianluca Mager, Italy, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.
Karen Khachanov (2), Russia, def. Steve Johnson, United States, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar (3), Uruguay, def. Artem Sitak, New Zealand, and Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 7-5, 6-1.