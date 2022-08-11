Thursday

At Uniprix Stadium & Aviva Centre

Montreal

Purse: $5,926,545

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MONTREAL (AP) _ Results Thursday from National Bank Open at Uniprix Stadium & Aviva Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Casper Ruud (4), Norway, def. Roberto Bautista Agut (14), Spain, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Hubert Hurkacz (8), Poland, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 6-7 (6), 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Felix Auger-Aliassime (6), Canada, def. Cameron Norrie (9), Britain, 6-3, 6-4.

Nick Kyrgios, Australia, def. Alex de Minaur, Australia, 6-2, 6-3.

Daniel Evans, Britain, def. Taylor Fritz (10), United States, 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-5.

Jack Draper, Britain, def. Gael Monfils (17), France, 6-2, 0-2, ret.

Tommy Paul, United States, def. Marin Cilic (13), Croatia, 6-4, 6-2.

Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, def. Jannik Sinner (7), Italy, 6-2, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, def. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (1), Britain, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies, Germany, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Andres Molteni, Argentina, 6-4, 6-4.

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (2), Argentina, def. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, and Andrey Rublev, Russia, 6-4, 6-2.

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, def. Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, Italy, 6-3, 6-4.

Jan Zielinski and Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, 6-1, 6-7 (3), 12-10.

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (4), El Salvador, def. Gael Monfils and Benjamin Bonzi, France, walkover.

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (3), Britain, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, and Alex de Minaur, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.

