Thursday
At Uniprix Stadium & Aviva Centre
Montreal
Purse: $5,926,545
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MONTREAL (AP) _ Results Thursday from National Bank Open at Uniprix Stadium & Aviva Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Casper Ruud (4), Norway, def. Roberto Bautista Agut (14), Spain, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-4.
Hubert Hurkacz (8), Poland, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 6-7 (6), 6-2, 7-6 (3).
Felix Auger-Aliassime (6), Canada, def. Cameron Norrie (9), Britain, 6-3, 6-4.
Nick Kyrgios, Australia, def. Alex de Minaur, Australia, 6-2, 6-3.
Daniel Evans, Britain, def. Taylor Fritz (10), United States, 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-5.
Jack Draper, Britain, def. Gael Monfils (17), France, 6-2, 0-2, ret.
Tommy Paul, United States, def. Marin Cilic (13), Croatia, 6-4, 6-2.
Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, def. Jannik Sinner (7), Italy, 6-2, 6-4.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, def. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (1), Britain, 6-4, 7-6 (3).
Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies, Germany, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Andres Molteni, Argentina, 6-4, 6-4.
Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (2), Argentina, def. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, and Andrey Rublev, Russia, 6-4, 6-2.
Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, def. Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, Italy, 6-3, 6-4.
Jan Zielinski and Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, 6-1, 6-7 (3), 12-10.
Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (4), El Salvador, def. Gael Monfils and Benjamin Bonzi, France, walkover.
Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (3), Britain, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, and Alex de Minaur, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.