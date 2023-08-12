Saturday

At Sobeys Stadium

Toronto

Purse: $6,600,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

TORONTO (AP) _ Results Saturday from National Bank Open at Sobeys Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Semifinals

Alex de Minaur, Australia, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 6-1, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Semifinals

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (7), Argentina, 6-3, 3-6, 10-5.

