Tuesday

At Sobeys Stadium

Toronto

Purse: $6,600,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

TORONTO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from National Bank Open at Sobeys Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 64

Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina, 6-3, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Round of 32

Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, 6-2, 7-5.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you