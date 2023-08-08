Tuesday
At Sobeys Stadium
Toronto
Purse: $6,600,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
TORONTO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from National Bank Open at Sobeys Stadium (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 64
Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina, 6-3, 6-2.
Men's Doubles
Round of 32
Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, 6-2, 7-5.
