At Uniprix Stadium & Aviva Centre

Montreal

Purse: $5,926,545

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MONTREAL (AP) _ Results Friday from National Bank Open at Uniprix Stadium & Aviva Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Quarterfinals

Hubert Hurkacz (8), Poland, def. Nick Kyrgios, Australia, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-1.

Casper Ruud (4), Norway, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime (6), Canada, 6-1, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies, Germany, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, 6-2, 7-5.

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (3), Britain, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, 4-6, 6-3, 10-8.

