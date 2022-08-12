Friday
At Uniprix Stadium & Aviva Centre
Montreal
Purse: $5,926,545
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MONTREAL (AP) _ Results Friday from National Bank Open at Uniprix Stadium & Aviva Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Quarterfinals
Hubert Hurkacz (8), Poland, def. Nick Kyrgios, Australia, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-1.
Casper Ruud (4), Norway, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime (6), Canada, 6-1, 6-2.
Men's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies, Germany, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, 6-2, 7-5.
Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (3), Britain, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, 4-6, 6-3, 10-8.
